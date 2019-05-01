Poll: Should there be a freeze on all evictions for a year?

DO YOU THINK there should be a freeze on all types of evictions up to a year, in order to allow the government to supply the houses needed to meet demand?

Evictions by landlords in order to sell a property are contributing to rising homelessness figures, which is now at 10,300, according to official figures released yesterday.

On Morning Ireland today, Minister of State Damien English said that a temporary eviction cap wouldn’t help, and that the government’s housing plan was working.

So, do you think there should be a freeze on all evictions for 12 months?

