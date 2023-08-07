Advertisement

Poll: How often do you buy a newspaper?
The number of Dublin shops selling newspapers is dropping.
9.8k
19
1 hour ago

THE CONVENIENCE STORES and Newsagents Association of Ireland has said that around 40 shops have stopped selling papers in and around Dublin city centre.

The industry body has warned of a need to reform the business amid an increasing number of shops opting not to stock the printed word.

So today, we’re asking: How often do you buy a newspaper? 


Poll Results:

Never (594)
Once a week (369)
Rarely (333)
Every day (136)




