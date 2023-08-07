Poll: How often do you buy a newspaper?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE CONVENIENCE STORES and Newsagents Association of Ireland has said that around 40 shops have stopped selling papers in and around Dublin city centre.
The industry body has warned of a need to reform the business amid an increasing number of shops opting not to stock the printed word.
So today, we’re asking: How often do you buy a newspaper?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site