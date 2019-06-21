Poll: Should fur farming be banned in Ireland?

A NEW BILL which would see fur farms banned in Ireland is set to be debated in the Dáil.

Yesterday, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger launched the Prohibition of Fur Farming Bill, which will come before the Dáil next month.

14 EU countries have already banned the farming of mink and other wild animals, and proponents of the Bill say a similar ban here would be in keeping with the Government’s animal welfare policies.

However, critics argue that animals are well-treated well on fur farms, and that the ban could mean the loss of jobs.

So today we’re asking: Do you support proposals to ban fur farming in Ireland?

