Poll: Do you support a boycott of this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Israel?

Israeli performer Netta Barzilai at the Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal last year

NEXT MONTH, THE Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Israel.

The competition is attracting controversy amid calls to boycott it, with critics saying it amounts to a legitimisation of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

In Ireland, the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign has been campaigning for a boycott with musicians including Christy Moore and former winner Charlie McGettigan advocating such an approach.

But yesterday, the Israeli singer who won last year’s contest said that calls to boycott next month’s event in Tel Aviv amount to “spreading darkness”.

Public figures including Stephen Fry, Sharon Osbourne, and Marina Abramovic have also signed a letter saying a boycott would go against the competition’s “spirit of togetherness”.



