This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Do you support a boycott of this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Israel?

The competition will take place in Tel Aviv next month.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 12,909 Views 46 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4612018
Israeli performer Netta Barzilai at the Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal last year
Image: Persona Stars
Israeli performer Netta Barzilai at the Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal last year
Israeli performer Netta Barzilai at the Eurovision Song Contest in Portugal last year
Image: Persona Stars

NEXT MONTH, THE Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Israel.

The competition is attracting controversy amid calls to boycott it, with critics saying it amounts to a legitimisation of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

In Ireland, the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign has been campaigning for a boycott with musicians including Christy Moore and former winner Charlie McGettigan advocating such an approach.

But yesterday, the Israeli singer who won last year’s contest said that calls to boycott next month’s event in Tel Aviv amount to “spreading darkness”. 

Public figures including Stephen Fry, Sharon Osbourne, and Marina Abramovic have also signed a letter saying a boycott would go against the competition’s “spirit of togetherness”.

So today we’re asking: Do you support a boycott of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Israel?


Poll Results:

Yes (1033)
No (661)
I don't know/No opinion (110)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (46)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie