Dublin: -1°C Saturday 9 January 2021
Poll: Should the written Leaving Cert go ahead as normal this year?

Calculated Grades replaced traditional exams last year, and didn’t go smoothly.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 10:29 AM
1 hour ago 11,644 Views 23 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

SHOULD THE LEAVING Cert exams take place as normal this summer?

The Minister for Education Norma Foley has told teachers’ unions that it is her intention to hold the ‘established’ Leaving Cert exams as normal this summer. Last year, a system of Calculated Grades replaced the Leaving Cert, but caused some controversy.

Concerns were raised that it would be risky to have Leaving Cert students gather for exams during the Covid-19 pandemic – but that alternatives to the written exams weren’t as fair or anonymous.

We’re asking you today: Should the Leaving Cert go ahead as normal this year?


Poll Results:

Yes (550)
No, do the Calculated Grades again (427)
No, and don't do Calculated Grades either (164)
I really don't know (101)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

