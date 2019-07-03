Poll: Should the minimum wage be increased to €12.30 per hour to reflect the living wage?

A NEW REPORT from the Living Wage Technical Group has deemed the living wage in Ireland to be €12.30 per hour.

This is significantly higher than the national minimum wage of €9.80, and is considered the benchmark that workers would need to earn per hour, in order to have an acceptable standard of living.

Some companies already pay the living wage in Ireland but smaller businesses say they couldn’t afford the increase in labour costs if it was introduced at government level.

So, what do you think: Should the minimum wage be increased to €12.30 per hour to reflect the living wage?



