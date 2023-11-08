Advertisement

Wednesday 8 November 2023
Alamy Stock Photo File image of young people in London protesting for the legal voting age to be lowered to 16
Poll: Would you be in favour of lowering the voting age to 16?

A Fianna Fáil Senator has called for the voting age to be lowered to 16.
35 minutes ago

FIANNA FÁIL SENATOR Malcolm Byrne has called for the voting age to be lowered to 16 in time for next year’s Local and European Elections.

Byrne says this would encourage young people to engage with politics and noted that four of the 27 EU Member States (Austria, Belgium, Germany and Malta) will allow 16 year olds to vote in the European Elections next June.

The Finna Fáil senator has made this called ahead of a Seanad debate on a Bill brought forward by Byrne which would reduce the voting age to 16 for Local and European Elections.

Byrne said: “Young people have led the charge on a broad range of political issues, from climate change and biodiversity to human rights and they deserve to be involved to a far greater extent in our electoral process.” 

So today we want to know: Would you be in favour of lowering the voting age to 16?


Poll Results:

No  (528)
Yes (129)
Don't know / Unsure (23)



