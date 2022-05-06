#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 6 May 2022
Poll: Should voting be mandatory in Ireland?

It’s mandatory in Australia – but could it work here?

By TheJournal.ie team Friday 6 May 2022, 8:50 AM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
TODAY SEES THE counting of votes in the UK and Northern Ireland, where local and Stormont elections have taken place respectively.

The next election is due to take place by 2025 in Ireland, where voting is voluntary (like it is in the UK).

Turnout in the North yesterday was estimated to be around 54% while it was 62.9% in the 2020 general election here – the fourth-lowest in history.

However, voting is mandatory in countries like Australia to encourage higher turnout, and people can incur a fine of $20 if they don’t show up to the polls. 

So today we’re asking: Should voting be mandatory in Ireland?


Poll Results:

No (67)
Yes  (58)
Not sure  (7)



TheJournal.ie team

