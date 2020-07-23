Poll: Do you think the new government is doing a good job so far?

AFTER MONTHS OF negotiations, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, and the Green Party finally formed a new government last month.

Micheál Martin has taken over the role as Taoiseach and is due to serve until late 2022, at which point, under the terms of the coalition deal, Leo Varadkar will take over the role again.

The first month of the new government has been a busy one. It has seen the sacking of Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen as Minister for Agriculture, and the continued fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

So, today we want to know: Do you think the new government is doing a good job so far?

