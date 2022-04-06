#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 6 April 2022
Poll: Do you want nightclubs to stay open later?

Legislation allowing nightclubs to stay open later will be ready this year, Leo Varadkar said yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 6 Apr 2022, 9:55 AM
34 minutes ago 5,603 Views 9 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

Updated 55 minutes ago

NIGHTCLUBS ARE SET to be given the green light later this year to stay open into the early hours of the morning.

The ambition is that Ireland will have a nightlife “that is as good as anything” places like Lisbon, Berlin and London have to offer, Leo Varadkar said yesterday.

Varadkar said that Justice Minister Helen McEntee “thinks we can get the legislation done this year… Like it won’t be a matter of months, but it can be done this year”.

Under current laws, nightclubs can serve drinks until 2.30am with a certain licence, closing earlier than in many nearby European countries.

So today we’re asking: Do you want nightclubs to stay open later?


Poll Results:

Yes  (318)
No  (246)
No opinion (98)



Orla Dwyer
