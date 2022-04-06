Poll: Do you want nightclubs to stay open later?

NIGHTCLUBS ARE SET to be given the green light later this year to stay open into the early hours of the morning.

The ambition is that Ireland will have a nightlife “that is as good as anything” places like Lisbon, Berlin and London have to offer, Leo Varadkar said yesterday.

Varadkar said that Justice Minister Helen McEntee “thinks we can get the legislation done this year… Like it won’t be a matter of months, but it can be done this year”.

Under current laws, nightclubs can serve drinks until 2.30am with a certain licence, closing earlier than in many nearby European countries.

Advertisement

So today we’re asking: Do you want nightclubs to stay open later?

