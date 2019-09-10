Poll: Should children be taught online safety as part of the curriculum in primary school?

A NEW SURVEY carried out by CyberSafe Ireland revealed more than 40% of children between the age of eight and 13 years old are talking to strangers online.

It also found that this was transferring to the classroom with more than half of teachers who participated in the research saying they had dealt with online safety incidences over the past year.

Interestingly, some 52% of teachers said they did not feel equipped to teach online safety messages despite 99% of students having an active online presence across social media and gaming platforms.

So today we’re asking: Should children be taught online safety as part of the curriculum in primary school?

