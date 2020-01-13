Poll: On what date do you think the general election will be held?

IS THERE A clear date you reckon the looming general election will take place?

Although Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has already chosen a date for the next general election, he says he isn’t making it public yet, as he has “unfinished business” to attend to.

The Taoiseach is due to meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of the restored Stormont Assembly today. The Dáil is due to resume on Wednesday.

So we’re asking you: on which of the following dates, based on the rumoured options, do you think the election will be held?

