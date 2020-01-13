This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: On what date do you think the general election will be held?

Leo Varadkar has so far stayed schtum on when the election would be.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 13 Jan 2020, 9:19 AM
1 hour ago 7,093 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4963380
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IS THERE A clear date you reckon the looming general election will take place?

Although Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has already chosen a date for the next general election, he says he isn’t making it public yet, as he has “unfinished business” to attend to. 

The Taoiseach is due to meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of the restored Stormont Assembly today. The Dáil is due to resume on Wednesday.

So we’re asking you: on which of the following dates, based on the rumoured options, do you think the election will be held?


Poll Results:

14 February (500)
7 February (417)
April (any date) (260)
May&nbsp;(any date) (112)
Another date (75)





About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (33)

