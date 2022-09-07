Poll: Do you want to see a rent freeze?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon yesterday promised to bring in emergency legislation to introduce a rent freeze in Scotland.
Sturgeon says it’s part of measures to tackle the “humanitarian emergency” sparked by the cost-of-living crisis.
Here at home, parties including Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats have recently called for rent freezes.
So after Nicola Sturgeon’s pledge, we want to know… would you support a rent freeze in Ireland?
Poll Results:
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (9)