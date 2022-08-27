Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 27 August 2022
Poll: Have you cut back on your gas and electricity usage due to rising costs?

Let us know.

By Jane Moore Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 12:00 PM
6 minutes ago 460 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5851054
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

WITH A MONTH to go until Budget 2023, energy costs are continuing to rise as Ireland faces the highest annual level of inflation in 38 years.

Yesterday, SSE Airtricity announced that it will hike both electricity and gas prices from the beginning of October

The price hikes will see electricity bills rise by 35% while gas bills are set to increase by 39%.

Dual fuel household bills are also set to rise by 37%, which is set to lead to an extra €3.02 each day.

The energy supplier last increased its prices in May, while Bord Gáis Energy, Electric Ireland, Energia and Flogas have all also announced price increases this year. 

So today we’re asking: Have you cut back on your gas and electricity usage due to rising costs?


Poll Results:

No (42)
Yes, both (36)
Yes, my electricity usage (23)
Yes, my gas usage (3)




Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

