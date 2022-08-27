Poll: Have you cut back on your gas and electricity usage due to rising costs?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
WITH A MONTH to go until Budget 2023, energy costs are continuing to rise as Ireland faces the highest annual level of inflation in 38 years.
Yesterday, SSE Airtricity announced that it will hike both electricity and gas prices from the beginning of October.
The price hikes will see electricity bills rise by 35% while gas bills are set to increase by 39%.
Dual fuel household bills are also set to rise by 37%, which is set to lead to an extra €3.02 each day.
The energy supplier last increased its prices in May, while Bord Gáis Energy, Electric Ireland, Energia and Flogas have all also announced price increases this year.
So today we’re asking: Have you cut back on your gas and electricity usage due to rising costs?
Poll Results:
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)