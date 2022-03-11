Poll: Should Orwell Road's name be changed to 'Independent Ukraine Road'?

Orwell Road has been the scene of regular protests since Russia invaded its neighbour over two weeks ago.

DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN County Council has unanimously passed a proposal to change the name of Orwell Road, where Russia’s embassy is located, to ‘Independent Ukraine Road’.

As part of the road is on Dublin City Council lands, the proposal will be put to public consultation if a similar motion is passed by the council next week.

However, some residents of the Rathgar road have voiced displeasure at how the process has unfolded.

One local told RTÉ that residents should have been consulted first and there is now public pressure to agree to it.

He said if the proposal does not pass, it will insinuate that residents are anti-Ukraine.

The road outside the embassy has been the scene of regular protests since Russia invaded its neighbour over two weeks ago.

