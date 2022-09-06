Poll: How fondly do you remember your school days?

Best days of your life?

Children have returned to school after the summer holidays and parents and pupils alike may already have their eye on the October mid-term break.

For some, the start of term might bring back nostalgic longing for their own school days, with great friends and fantastic teachers.

For others, the old adage that they’re the ‘best days of your life’ might ring hollow.

So as the kids return to school, we want to know… How fondly do you remember your school days?

