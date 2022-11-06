Sinn Féin is still by far the most popular party (though support has slightly dropped)

SINN FÉIN REMAINS the most popular party in Ireland, though its approval rating has dropped since September, according to the latest poll.

The Sunday Independent / Ireland Thinks poll puts support for Sinn Féin at 34 points, down from 37 in the previous poll.

Fine Gael is the second most popular party in the country, far below Sinn Féin with 21 points, while Fianna Fáil is lower again on 17 points, both unchanged from last month.

Speaking at the close of the Sinn Fé Ard Fheis yesterday, party leader Mary Lou McDonald said if they are given the chance to lead they “will get the work done”.

To everyone watching tonight: I am asking you to give us a chance to lead. To deliver for you, for your family, for your community. For all of Ireland. Give us that chance – that chance to lead – and we will get the work done.

The full state of the parties, according to the poll is:

Sinn Féin 34 (37)

Fine Gael 21 (nc)

Fianna Fáil 17 (nc)

Solidarity-PBP 5 (+1)

Green Party 3 (-1)

Social Democrats 4 (+1)

Labour 3 (nc)

Aontú 4 (+1)

Independents/Other 10 (+2)

The sample taken was of 1,002 people, with a margin of error of +/- 3pc