Poll: Do you want it to snow?

MET ÉIREANN HAS warned that snow, ice and low temperatures are likely in the coming days, with a weather warning in place until 6pm on Wednesday.

Parts of the UK and central Europe have already experienced heavy snowfall over the weekend, so a blanket of snow and hazardous driving conditions could also be on the way here.

We have a month of Level 5 restrictions to go, so we’re asking: do you want a big snow?

