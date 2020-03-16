This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Are you going to do something to celebrate St Patrick's Day?

Large groups aren’t allowed, of course, but some people have plans to celebrate being Irish from their homes.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 16 Mar 2020, 12:56 PM
1 hour ago 14,146 Views 40 Comments
Caio Martini, aged 6, at last year's St Patrick's Day parade.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

LARGE GROUPS ARE banned from congregating, and people are being advised not to visit vulnerable family members for the foreseeable.

St Patrick’s Day parades were cancelled – but communities have been creative, and are doing other things instead.

There will be a virtual parade held online, where children and those who had been due to take part in the parade can share their talents and decorations online. Check out #virtualparade and #twitterparade tomorrow to join in.

Children are also making St Patrick’s Day decorations and hanging them in their doorways.

So, despite the cancellations and while adhering to social distancing measures, will you celebrate St Patrick’s Day tomorrow?


Poll Results:

No (1377)
Yes (302)
I don't know (103)



Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

