Poll: Are you going to do something to celebrate St Patrick's Day?

LARGE GROUPS ARE banned from congregating, and people are being advised not to visit vulnerable family members for the foreseeable.

St Patrick’s Day parades were cancelled – but communities have been creative, and are doing other things instead.

There will be a virtual parade held online, where children and those who had been due to take part in the parade can share their talents and decorations online. Check out #virtualparade and #twitterparade tomorrow to join in.

Children are also making St Patrick’s Day decorations and hanging them in their doorways.

So, despite the cancellations and while adhering to social distancing measures, will you celebrate St Patrick’s Day tomorrow?

