Poll: Who is most responsible for stopping the spread of misinformation?

THE INFLUENCE OF misinformation, disinformation and fake news has become a near-inevitable feature of any major modern event.

Political divides, pandemics and wars have all been exacerbated by the malign effects of misleading or untrue information.

As part of this Good Information Project cycle, we are focusing on the question of how misinformation spreads and how to stop it, and we want to hear what you think. Who do you believe bears the greatest responsibility for stopping the spread of misinformation?

