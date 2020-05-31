Poll: Does the sunny weather make lockdown easier or harder?

THE WEATHER IS well and truly splitting the stones this weekend as temperatures are expected to reach up to 26 degrees Celsius today and 27 degrees tomorrow.

People in Ireland are still being told to stay at home in most circumstances except essential journeys, daily exercise and socially distanced outdoor visits with no more than four people within a 5km radius of your home.

On the one hand, the sunny weather makes outdoor exercise and visits possible, and also allows people to sit outside their homes.

But on the other hand, sunny weather can evoke the need in some people to visit populated beaches and have garden parties, which isn’t possible at the moment in the same way as it was in the past.

So today we’re asking: Does the sunny weather make lockdown easier or harder?

