This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 31 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Does the sunny weather make lockdown easier or harder?

Are you happy to soak up the sun from your garden or do you crave a populated beach?

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 31 May 2020, 10:40 AM
52 minutes ago 10,460 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5111961
People in Merrion Square, Dublin yesterday.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
People in Merrion Square, Dublin yesterday.
People in Merrion Square, Dublin yesterday.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE WEATHER IS well and truly splitting the stones this weekend as temperatures are expected to reach up to 26 degrees Celsius today and 27 degrees tomorrow.

People in Ireland are still being told to stay at home in most circumstances except essential journeys, daily exercise and socially distanced outdoor visits with no more than four people within a 5km radius of your home. 

On the one hand, the sunny weather makes outdoor exercise and visits possible, and also allows people to sit outside their homes. 

But on the other hand, sunny weather can evoke the need in some people to visit populated beaches and have garden parties, which isn’t possible at the moment in the same way as it was in the past. 

So today we’re asking: Does the sunny weather make lockdown easier or harder?


Poll Results:

Easier (683)
Harder (223)
Makes no difference (90)
I'm not sure / no opinion (21)




#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie