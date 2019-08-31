Poll: Have you ever left your tent behind after a festival?

ELECTRIC PICNIC IS well underway in Stradbally, Co Laois, with nearly 60,000 people expected to attend the festival over the weekend.

Last year, a number of bulldozers were brought in to clear thousands of leftover tents and personal belongings left at the festival’s campsites.

Electric Picnic has asked festival-goers to take their tents home.

“Tents are impossible to recycle as they’re made from so many different materials and the reality is that anything left behind in the field will most likely be incinerated, which is a huge waste of earth’s limited resources,” it says on the festival’s website.

So, today we’re asking: Have you ever left your tent behind after a festival?

