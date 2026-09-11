Poll: What did you make of The Gentlemen season 2?

THE LATEST SEASON of The Gentlemen has reached our screens on Netflix.

It’s the second season of Guy Ritchie’s spinoff of his 2019 film. Here’s how we described what to expect last week on Best of the Box:

Theo James plays Edward “Eddie” Horniman, the 13th Duke of Halstead and a former Army captain who in the first season joined forces with Susie (Kaya Scodelario), the head of a criminal syndicate run by an imprisoned man called Bobby Glass. Time has moved on, and the pair find in this season that Bobby is making some questionable decisions.

But have you been watching The Gentlemen season two, and if so what did you think of it?

