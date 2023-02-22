Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 22 February 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Alamy Stock Photo The catering company that operates on the Belfast-Dublin Enterprise line will soon service Cork-Dublin as well
# Your Say
Poll: Would a food trolley service make you more likely to travel by train?
The Cork to Dublin route will be catered again from early April.
3.0k
2
34 minutes ago

AFTER YEARS OF no catering service, train passengers may soon start to see the sight of a food trolley rolling down the aisle once more.

Irish Rail has confirmed that onboard catering services are starting to resume from early April – though only on the Cork to Dublin route for now.

The trolley service was withdrawn in early 2020 due to Covid-19. 

Today, we’re asking you: Whether it’s your daily commute or a leisurely trip, would the reinstatement of a food trolley service make you more likely to travel by train?


Poll Results:

I wouldn't factor it in to my decision (242)
No, I'd take the train even without a food service (157)
Yes, I'd take the train instead of driving (122)
No, I'd still be unlikely to take the train (93)
Yes, I'd take the train instead of a different type of public transport (46)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie
@laurenanna_1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     