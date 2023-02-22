Poll: Would a food trolley service make you more likely to travel by train?

AFTER YEARS OF no catering service, train passengers may soon start to see the sight of a food trolley rolling down the aisle once more.

Irish Rail has confirmed that onboard catering services are starting to resume from early April – though only on the Cork to Dublin route for now.

The trolley service was withdrawn in early 2020 due to Covid-19.

Today, we’re asking you: Whether it’s your daily commute or a leisurely trip, would the reinstatement of a food trolley service make you more likely to travel by train?

