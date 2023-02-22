Poll: Would a food trolley service make you more likely to travel by train?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AFTER YEARS OF no catering service, train passengers may soon start to see the sight of a food trolley rolling down the aisle once more.
Irish Rail has confirmed that onboard catering services are starting to resume from early April – though only on the Cork to Dublin route for now.
The trolley service was withdrawn in early 2020 due to Covid-19.
Today, we’re asking you: Whether it’s your daily commute or a leisurely trip, would the reinstatement of a food trolley service make you more likely to travel by train?
