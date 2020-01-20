This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should Ireland's next government introduce a wealth tax?

It’s been suggested that measure could bring in huge revenues for the Irish economy.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 20 Jan 2020, 10:02 AM
1 hour ago 14,165 Views 67 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Ponderful Pictures
Image: Shutterstock/Ponderful Pictures

THIS WEEK, IRELAND’S main political parties are expected to give more specific details of their plans on taxes and public spending if they form the next government.

It’ll come the same week as world leaders and influential heads of business descend on the Swiss resort of Davos for the annual World Economic Forum.

Ahead of the summit, Oxfam has reported figures which show that the world’s 2,153 billionaires own more wealth than the 4.6 billion poorest people who make up 60% of the world’s population.

The charity has called for governments to crack down on tax loopholes and to create fairer fiscal systems to allow for greater investment on public services.

One proposal would be to bring in a 0.5% wealth tax on the 1% of the State’s highest earners, which it’s estimated could add around €2 billion a year to the Irish economy.

But what do you think? Should the next Government introduce a wealth tax?


Poll Results:

Yes (1128)
No (540)
I don't know/No opinion (94)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

