Poll: Should Ireland's next government introduce a wealth tax?

THIS WEEK, IRELAND’S main political parties are expected to give more specific details of their plans on taxes and public spending if they form the next government.

It’ll come the same week as world leaders and influential heads of business descend on the Swiss resort of Davos for the annual World Economic Forum.

Ahead of the summit, Oxfam has reported figures which show that the world’s 2,153 billionaires own more wealth than the 4.6 billion poorest people who make up 60% of the world’s population.

The charity has called for governments to crack down on tax loopholes and to create fairer fiscal systems to allow for greater investment on public services.

One proposal would be to bring in a 0.5% wealth tax on the 1% of the State’s highest earners, which it’s estimated could add around €2 billion a year to the Irish economy.

But what do you think? Should the next Government introduce a wealth tax?

