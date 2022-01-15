Poll: Would you like a big snow event?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
MET ÉIREANN IS predicting a frosty start to next week.
With light rain and sunny spells forecast for today, the weather service has said that things are set to take a chilly turn tomorrow night.
Temperatures are set to drop to between -3 and +1 degrees as we head into Monday with widespread frost setting in nationwide.
While temperatures will rise again on Monday afternoon, some may be disappointed that there won’t be a proper fall of snow.
So today we’re asking: Would you like a big snow event?
