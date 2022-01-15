#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 7°C Saturday 15 January 2022
Poll: Would you like a big snow event?

Temperatures are set to drop to -3 degrees tomorrow night.

By Jane Moore Saturday 15 Jan 2022, 11:30 AM
1 hour ago
A flock of sheep in the snow in Wicklow last week.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

MET ÉIREANN IS predicting a frosty start to next week. 

With light rain and sunny spells forecast for today, the weather service has said that things are set to take a chilly turn tomorrow night. 

Temperatures are set to drop to between -3 and +1 degrees as we head into Monday with widespread frost setting in nationwide. 

While temperatures will rise again on Monday afternoon, some may be disappointed that there won’t be a proper fall of snow.

So today we’re asking: Would you like a big snow event?


Poll Results:

Yes (674)
No  (594)
I'm not sure (23)
No interest/no opinion (14)




