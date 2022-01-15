Poll: Would you like a big snow event?

A flock of sheep in the snow in Wicklow last week.

MET ÉIREANN IS predicting a frosty start to next week.

With light rain and sunny spells forecast for today, the weather service has said that things are set to take a chilly turn tomorrow night.

Temperatures are set to drop to between -3 and +1 degrees as we head into Monday with widespread frost setting in nationwide.

While temperatures will rise again on Monday afternoon, some may be disappointed that there won’t be a proper fall of snow.

So today we’re asking: Would you like a big snow event?

