Poll: What's the best Irish film of the 20th century?

SCREEN IRELAND HAS announced plans to invest €3 million in Ireland’s TV and film industry in an effort to address a growing demand for talent and crews.

The agency is announcing the stimulus measure as part of its new strategy for the next three years to drive “sustainable growth” in the Irish film industry.

Despite the challenges and production shutdowns faced by the industry over the course of the pandemic, Screen Ireland says 2021 is shaping up to “break production activity records”.

There have been plenty of great Irish productions and some brilliant homegrown films in recent years, and there’s more than a few classics to look back on.

Today, we want to know: What’s the best Irish film of the 20th century?

