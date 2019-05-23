This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will replace Theresa May as Prime Minister?

The Times newspaper in the UK has put Tory MP Boris Johnson as the front-runner.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 23 May 2019, 10:37 AM
8 minutes ago 883 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4647835
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ANDREA LEADSOM’S RESIGNATION from Theresa May’s government narrows the playing field for those in the running to be the UK’s next Prime Minister. 

The latest departure from May’s cabinet has left the Prime Minister – who is expected to set out a date for her departure tomorrow – floundering after a last-ditch attempt to rally MPs behind her Brexit plan was roundly rejected by both her own party and the Labour opposition. 

Leadsom was the runner-up in the Conservative leadership contest when May became leader in 2016 and until yesterday served as Leader of the House of Commons.

With May’s resignation on the horizon, the Times newspaper in the UK has put Tory MP Boris Johnson as the front-runner to succeed May with former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab in second. 

So, today we’re asking: Who do you think will replace Theresa May as Prime Minister? 


Poll Results:

Boris Johnson (82)
Other&nbsp; (22)
Michael Gove (12)
Dominic Raab (10)
Jeremy Hunt (8)
Sajid Javid&nbsp; (4)
Penny Mordaunt&nbsp; (2)







