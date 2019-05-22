This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 22 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Theresa May on the brink as Andrea Leadsom resigns from government

Leadsom made the announcement this evening.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 22 May 2019, 8:21 PM
44 minutes ago 5,448 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4647325
Andrea Leadsom sitting alongside Theresa May in the House of Commons.
Image: PA Images
Andrea Leadsom sitting alongside Theresa May in the House of Commons.
Andrea Leadsom sitting alongside Theresa May in the House of Commons.
Image: PA Images

UK CABINET MINISTER Andrea Leadsom has quit Theresa May’s government, heaping more pressure on the beleaguered British Prime Minister. 

Leadsom was the runner up in the Conservative leadership contest when May became leader in 2016 and until today served as Leader of the House of Commons.

In a statement this evening, Leadsom says she stayed in Cabinet “to shape and fight for Brexit” but “no longer believes that our approach will deliver on the referendum result”. 

Leadsom said she had taken the decision to resign “with great regret and with a heavy heart”.

The senior minister says May’s latest proposal risks “undermining our Union” and will not deliver “a truly sovereign United Kingdom”

As part of a strategy to attempt to win support in the House of Commons, May tied the passing of her Withdrawal Agreement to an MPs vote on the holding of another referendum. 

The decision enraged many within her own Tory party who pointed to the agreed policy that they would deliver on the result of the 2016 referendum.

In her statement, Leadsom said she had made some “uncomfortable compromises” up until now but cannot continue to support May. 

“I no longer believe that our approach will deliver on the referendum result, for the following reasons,” she wrote.

1. I do not believe that we will be a truly sovereign United Kingdom through the deal that is now proposed.

2. I have always maintained that a second referendum would be dangerously divisive, and I do not support the government willingly facilitating such a concession. It would also risk undermining our Union which is something I passionately want to see strengthened.

3. There has been such a breakdown of government processes that recent Brext-related legislative proposals have not been properly scrutinised or approved by Cabinet members.

4. The tolerance to those in Cabinet who have advocated policies contrary to the Government’s position has led to a complete breakdown of collective responsibility.

Theresa May attends church Prime Minister Theresa May has been leader of the Conservative Party since July 2016. Source: PA Images

Leadsom made reference to the European elections being held in the UK tomorrow and said she had “considered carefully the timing of this decision”. 

This latest departure has placed more pressure on May on a day in which her own departure appeared to be immement. 

May will meet her party’s backbench 1922 Committee on Friday.  

Only last week, the 1922 Committee said that a timetable for May’s departure would be announced next month.

May had survived a confidence vote of her parliamentary party in December. Under the rules of the 1922 Committee, another confidence vote in her leadership could not be called within in a year.

A poll of Conservative Party members last week found that former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is their overwhelming favourite to lead the party after May steps down. 

Johnson has already stated that he will contest a leadership contest and Leadsom’s departure will be taken as a sign that she will also.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie