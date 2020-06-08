Poll: Will you start moving further from home now that travel restrictions have been eased?

IRELAND HAS TODAY entered Phase Two of the government’s updated roadmap on easing lockdown restrictions, with further travel from the home permitted.

From today, people can travel anywhere within their own county or 20km from their home, whichever is greater.

This is in line with the government’s new advice to ‘stay local’ rather than ‘stay home’.

Alongside this, however, the public health advice is still for people to avoid unnecessary journeys and to continue to work from home if possible.

So today we’re asking: Will you start moving further from home now that travel restrictions have been eased?

