Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 9 March 2023 Dublin: 3°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Your Say
Poll: Will you stay up to watch the Oscars?
Barry Keoghan has criticised British Airways after losing his suitcase on the way to Los Angeles for the awards.
4.9k
3
1 hour ago

BARRY KEOGHAN WILL be hoping for better luck at the upcoming Oscars than he’s had with his luggage.

The Oscar nominated actor has criticised British Airways for its “bad customer service” after losing his suitcase on the way to Los Angeles for the Oscars.

Keoghan is nominated for best supporting actor at the 95th Academy awards for his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

People here in Ireland will be able to tune in live to the ceremony in the early hours of Monday morning. 

So with Keoghan’s Oscar woes in mind, we want to know: Will you stay up to watch the Oscars?


Poll Results:

No, I have no interest (857)
No, it's on too late (590)
Maybe/Don't know (84)
Yes, definitely. (73)




 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     