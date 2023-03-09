Poll: Will you stay up to watch the Oscars?

BARRY KEOGHAN WILL be hoping for better luck at the upcoming Oscars than he’s had with his luggage.

The Oscar nominated actor has criticised British Airways for its “bad customer service” after losing his suitcase on the way to Los Angeles for the Oscars.

Keoghan is nominated for best supporting actor at the 95th Academy awards for his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

People here in Ireland will be able to tune in live to the ceremony in the early hours of Monday morning.

So with Keoghan’s Oscar woes in mind, we want to know: Will you stay up to watch the Oscars?

