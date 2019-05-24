Poll: Will you be voting today?

THIS MORNING, POLLS opened across Ireland in order for people to vote in no less than three (in some cases, four) events.

People are being asked to vote on a referendum, local elections, European elections and in some areas – Limerick, Waterford and Cork city – a plebiscite on directly-elected mayors.

Polls opened this morning at 7am and will close at 10pm tonight. The counting will begin tomorrow but it won’t be until early next week that we will have the full results.

So we want to know: Will you be voting today?

