Poll: Would you live somewhere else if you had the option to work from home permanently?

THE GOVERNMENT IS planning to introduce new legislation this year that would give employees the legal right to request to work remotely.

Remote work hubs will be invested in to ensure they are in locations that suit commuters and are close to childcare facilities.

The practice has become normalised since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and many are relishing the opportunity to avoid long commutes and being away from home.

If it was brought in on a permanent basis, it would also mean employees could technically live wherever they wanted.

So today we’re asking: Would you live somewhere else if you had the option to work from home permanently?

