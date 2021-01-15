#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Friday 15 January 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Would you live somewhere else if you had the option to work from home permanently?

New legislation would give employees the legal right to request to work remotely.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 15 Jan 2021, 9:29 AM
54 minutes ago 14,233 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5325696
Image: Shutterstock/Creative Lab
Image: Shutterstock/Creative Lab

THE GOVERNMENT IS planning to introduce new legislation this year that would give employees the legal right to request to work remotely.

Remote work hubs will be invested in to ensure they are in locations that suit commuters and are close to childcare facilities.

The practice has become normalised since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, and many are relishing the opportunity to avoid long commutes and being away from home.

If it was brought in on a permanent basis, it would also mean employees could technically live wherever they wanted.

So today we’re asking: Would you live somewhere else if you had the option to work from home permanently?


Poll Results:

Yes (555)
No (229)
I can't work from home (150)
I already work from home permanently (69)
Not sure/No opinion (58)





#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie