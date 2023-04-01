Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Are you worried about the growth of AI technology?
Italy this week became the first Western country to temporarily block ChatGPT over data privacy concerns.
2.7k
8
37 minutes ago

THE PREVALENCE OF artificial intelligence (AI) has increased massively in recent years, with systems such as chatbot ChatGPT quickly becoming part of everyday life.

But concerns over the technology have been raised in recent weeks, with critics stressing that it is unclear where ChatGPT and its competitors got their data or how they processed it.

Yesterday, Italy became the first Western country to temporarily block the chatbot over data privacy concerns.

The country’s Data Protection Authority said US firm OpenAI, which makes ChatGPT, had no legal basis to justify “the mass collection and storage of personal data for the purpose of ‘training’ the algorithms underlying the operation of the platform”.

The move came after technology chiefs, including Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Skype co-founder Jaan Tallinn signed an open letter urging scientists to pause developing AI for at least six months to ensure it does not “pose a risk to humanity”.

With this in mind, today we’re asking: Are you worried about the growth of AI technology?


Poll Results:

Yes (422)
No (219)
I'm not sure (58)



Your Voice
