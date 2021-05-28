Poll: have you struggled with a smoking habit?

IT’S ONE OF the most difficult habits to break but the benefits of leaving it behind are immense.

A new study on the problem of smoking has found that almost 90% of smokers began smoking by the age of 25.

Research published in The Lancet and The Lancet Public Health journals shows that smoking resulted in almost eight million deaths in 2019.

The studies found that the number of smokers around the world increased to 1.1 billion in 2019, with tobacco smoking leading to 7.7 million deaths that year alone.

