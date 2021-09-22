#Open journalism No news is bad news

Pop-up vaccination centres will be in colleges next week – here's where they will be

It’s part of a ‘vaccination week’ initiative which aims to maximise uptake.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 11:26 AM
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

POP-UP VACCINATION centres will be open at 11 college campuses next week, allowing students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine.

The walk-in clinics will be set up to provide first or second doses as part of ‘vaccination week’, which coincides with the reopening of third-level education.

The initiative aims to maximise vaccine uptake in those who have not yet received an inoculation, including international students. 

Vaccine clinics that are already operating in University College Dublin, Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Sligo IT and Waterford IT will be open to students and staff during vaccination week.

The pop-up clinics will be open at the following third-level institutions:

  • University College Cork;
  • NUI Galway;
  • Trinity College Dublin;
  • University of Limerick;
  • Dublin City University;
  • Maynooth University;
  • Munster Technological University Cork;
  • Mary Immaculate College;
  • Royal College of Surgeons Ireland;
  • National College of Art and Design;
  • Athlone Institute of Technology (Technological University of the Shannon from October 1st).

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said next week is an incredibly exciting time for the third level sector.

“To coincide with this, my Department and the HSE have been working together to ensure we are doing everything we can to make our third level campuses as safe as is possible,” Minister Harris said.

“There is no greater protection from Covid-19 than the vaccine. We have already seen a great uptake from young people and vaccination week offers anyone who hasn’t received their first or second dose to seek protection,” he added.

More than 90% of Irish people over the age of 16 are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the highest rate in the European Union.

HSE chief Paul Reid said today that 60% of patients in intensive care units with Covid-19 are not vaccinated.

“This is striking when only 9% of adults (18+) haven’t been fully vaccinated. Vaccinations do protect stronger,” Reid said.

The latest vaccine figures show that over 3.5 million first doses and nearly 3.4 million second doses have been administered in Ireland, as of yesterday.

The majority of people (72%) have received the Pfizer vaccine, a total of 16.6% were given the AstraZeneca jab and 8% were inoculated with the Moderna shot.

Just over 235,000 people (3.3%) received the single-dose Janssen vaccine.

