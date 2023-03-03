Pope Francis pays tribute to Cork native Bishop David O'Connell ahead of his funeral in LA

THE FUNERAL MASS of Cork native Bishop David O’Connell, who was shot dead in Los Angeles last month, will take place today.

Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, 69, was fatally shot on 18 February in the bedroom of his home in Hacienda Heights, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Last week, police in LA arrested 61-year-old Carlos Medina in connection with the Bishop’s death.

The late Bishop was ordained to serve in the Los Angeles Archdiocese in 1979, where for many years he focused on gang intervention, according local diocesan news platform.

Alamy Stock Photo Candles and messages are left near Bishop David O'Connell's residence in LA. Alamy Stock Photo

His funeral mass will take place today at 11am (19:00 Irish time) in the Cathedral of Our Lady of Angels in Los Angeles.

Pope Francis, who appointed O’Connell as Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles in 2015, has passed on his condolences in a telegram to the Archbishop of Los Angeles, José H. Gómez.

The message was read aloud by Archbishop at a memorial mass for Bishop O’Connell on Wednesday.

In it, Pope Francis said he was “deeply saddened to learn of the untimely and tragic death” of Bishop O’Connell.

The Pope’s telegram also expressed gratitude for Bishop O’Connell’s “years of devoted priestly ministry to the Church in Los Angeles, marked especially by his profound concern for the poor, immigrants and those in need”.

“His Holiness prays that all who honour his memory will be confirmed in the resolve to reject the ways of violence and overcome evil with good,” added the telegram that was sent on behalf of Pope Francis by the Vatican Secretary of State.

The White House also this week expressed its condolences on behalf of president Joe Biden.

Alamy Stock Photo One of many bouquets of flowers, some with note rests in a makeshift memorial for Bishop David O'Connell, Alamy Stock Photo

On Wednesday, Biden’s press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a press briefing: “The President and the First Lady (Jill Biden) join Archbishop Gomez, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and the entire Catholic community in the mourning of Bishop David O’Connell.

“We also express our sympathy and prayers for the family and friends of the Bishop, who will certainly remember his legacy of service to those on the margins of society.”