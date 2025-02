POPE FRANCIS, WHO is in a critical condition with pneumonia, is “resting” in hospital after a good night, the Vatican has said.

“The night passed well, the pope slept and is resting”, it said in a brief statement.

The 88-year-old pontiff has now spent 11 days in Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the longest hospitalisation of his papacy. He was admitted to the hospital on 14 February with breathing difficulties.

He was initially diagnosed with bronchitis, but this developed into pneumonia in both lungs, and on Saturday night, the Vatican said for the first time that his condition was critical.

On Sunday, it said he continues to receive “high-flow” oxygen through a nasal cannula, and blood tests demonstrated an “initial, mild, renal insufficiency, which is currently under control”.

Francis is alert but “the complexity of the clinical picture, and the need to wait for the pharmacological treatments to have some effect, mean that the prognosis remains reserved”, it said.

The Vatican also said that Francis attended Mass yesterday morning at the apartment on the 10th floor of the hospital building “together with those who are caring for him” during his hospital stay.

Speaking this morning, Tánaiste Simon Harris extended his best wishes to the pontiff.

Tánaiste sends prayers

“I know I join with many, many people right across our country in sending our prayers and our thoughts to the pope at this very difficult time in relation to his own health,” Harris said.

“Pope Francis has been and is an incredible leader of the Catholic Church globally, and also he has been a really good humanitarian. He’s been someone who has always spoke up for peace, for inclusion and for a range of humanitarian causes.

“We all think of the Pope at this time, and I know many people send their prayers for his health at this very critical moment.”

Abele Donati, head of the anaesthesia and intensive care unit at the Marche University Hospital, told the Corriere della Sera daily that the renal failure “could signal the presence of sepsis in the early stages”.

“It is the body’s response to an ongoing infection, in this case of the two lungs”, he said.

Professor Sergio Alfieri, leading the medical team treating the pope at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, warned at a press conference on Friday that “the real risk in these cases is that the germs pass into the blood”, which could result in sepsis, a life-threatening condition.

Francis’s continued hospitalisation has sparked widespread concern, with Catholics around the world praying for his recovery.

It has also fuelled speculation about whether he might step down.

He has always left the door open to following his predecessor, Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pope since the Middle Ages to resign. But he has repeatedly said it was not the time.

With reporting from © AFP 2025