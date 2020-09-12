This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 12 September 2020
Quiz: How much do you know about popes?

Test your knowledge.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 12 Sep 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,346 Views 15 Comments
POPE FRANCIS PRAISED two important things this week: Food and sex.

He took aim at the “overzealous morality” within the Church that denies pleasure, and said it is “a wrong interpretation of the Christian message”.

“Pleasure arrives directly from God, it is neither Catholic, nor Christian, nor anything else, it is simply divine,” Francis told Italian writer and gourmet Carlo Petrini.

“The Church has condemned inhuman, brutish, vulgar pleasure, but has on the other hand always accepted human, simple, moral pleasure,” he added.

That forward-thinking attitude of the current Pope made us think about popes of the past. Without further ado…

How many Catholic popes have there been?
Shutterstock
1
266

1517
Upwards of 5,000
Who was the first pope?
Shutterstock
St Peter
St Paul

St Luke
Jesus himself
Who elects the pope?
PA Images
The electoral college
Laypeople

The College of Cardinals
L'Agenzia Elettorale del Papa (The Papal Electoral Agency)
Where does the pope live?
PA Images
The Apostolic Palace
St Peter's Winter Castle

The Papal Oratory
Cavan
What did Pope Urban II give the green light to in the 1090s?
Mussklprozz via Wikimedia
Metro North
Allowing priests to marry

Translating the Bible into French
The First Crusade
What did Ian Paisley shout at Pope John Paul II in 1988?
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
You are no true son of Ulster and no true son of any Christian state.
I denounce you as the Antichrist.

You are the worst pope!
Take a look in the mirror before preaching to us.
Pope Francis's visit to Ireland in 2018 wasn't his first time here - why was he here before then?
Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
He accompanied JP2 in 1979.
He went fly-fishing on Lough Ree in 1980.

He studied English here in 1981.
He was part of a commission carrying out a review of parish boundaries in 1982.
What did Pope Francis end in May 2019?
PA Images
Pontifical secrecy, meaning all priests must report abuse and comply with investigations by civil authorities.
The practice of the Vatican paying for private drivers for all top-ranking officials.

A ban on tourists visiting the iconic La Piazza del Piccolo Papa
A ban on releasing church documents - all documentation must now be made publicly accessible after 80 years
What happened to Pope Formosus?
Wikipedia
He resigned and became a Protestant.
He resigned and became a Muslim.

He resigned and became a Hindu.
His remains were exhumed and put on trial.
Is the pope a Catholic?
No
Yes, they all are

Well, the Catholic pope is a Catholic at least
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are God himself.
You're well up to speed on these lads.
PA Image
You scored out of !
You are Pope Francis
You're well up to speed on your predecessors, but sure you can't know everything. It's not like you're infallible or anything.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a Protestant
You like to keen an eye on the competition and have picked up a few bits of knowledge along the way.
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
You are a lapsed Catholic
If only you had been to Mass last week! They covered all of this.
About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

