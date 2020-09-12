Quiz: How much do you know about popes?

POPE FRANCIS PRAISED two important things this week: Food and sex.

He took aim at the “overzealous morality” within the Church that denies pleasure, and said it is “a wrong interpretation of the Christian message”.

“Pleasure arrives directly from God, it is neither Catholic, nor Christian, nor anything else, it is simply divine,” Francis told Italian writer and gourmet Carlo Petrini.

“The Church has condemned inhuman, brutish, vulgar pleasure, but has on the other hand always accepted human, simple, moral pleasure,” he added.

That forward-thinking attitude of the current Pope made us think about popes of the past. Without further ado…

