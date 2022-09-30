Population of Ireland aged 65 and over projected to double by 2051

THE POPULATION OF Ireland is aged 65 and over is projected to double in the next 30 years.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office estimates that the figure will reach 1.6 million by 2051.

The findings are contained in the newly launched Older Persons Information Hub and have been released in recognition of ‘International Day for Older Persons’ which is taking place tomorrow.

The Hub aims to “provide a snapshot of the lives of older people in Ireland”.

Sarah Crilly, Statistician in the Health Division of the CSO, said: “The story of older people in Ireland is a complex one and needs to be told in a balanced way.”

While the population of Ireland is aging, life expectancy is also increasing and Crilly says “older people continue to be an active and vibrant part of our community”.

The CSO figures contained in the Older Persons Information Hub reveals that there were 106,000 people aged 65 and over in employment in between April and June of this year.

Crilly also noted: “Older people in employment are less likely to be absent due to health problems, with only 8% of those aged 65-74 absent from work for this reason in the previous 12 months in 2019, compared to 22% of those aged 25-34.”

Meanwhile, there are more than 330,000 people aged 70 and over with current full driving licences and there were more than 800 marriages for those aged 60 and over last year, with 552 grooms and 227 brides.

Elsewhere, almost half of people aged 75 and over have never used the internet.

However, two-thirds of those aged 65-70 are reported as being overweight or obese, but just 6% those aged 75 and over smoke daily in comparison to 19% of those aged 25-34.

The hub also found that more than 224,000 people aged 65 and over have no formal education or a primary school level of education, compared with just over 17,000 people aged 25-34.