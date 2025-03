PORTUGAL’S PRESIDENT HAS announced a snap legislative vote for 18 May, the third national election in barely three years, after Prime Minister Luis Montenegro resigned over a conflict of interests dispute.

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said he wanted to move quickly to avoid prolonged instability, adding in a televised address that 18 May was “the preferred date for the majority of parties”.

Rebelo de Sousa had met with party leaders on Wednesday, and earlier today called a meeting of the State Council, which is primarily made up of political leaders, for consultations before dissolving parliament.

“These elections, nobody was expecting them, nor wanting them” at a time of tense international conflicts, he said, urging parties to focus their campaigns on problems “that worry the Portuguese in their daily lives” such as the economy and healthcare.

Montenegro stepped down on Tuesday after his minority centre-right government lost a confidence vote. The Social Democratic Party leader had been battling attacks over government contracts held by his family’s companies.

The Socialist party won a majority in a legislative election held in January 2022. But dogged by scandals, the party lost its majority in a snap election held in March 2024.

Socialist party leader Antonio Costa stepped down after an investigation into his role in the awarding of government contracts.

He denied any wrongdoing and last year was made head of the European Council.

An opinion poll published on Tuesday by the Diario de Noticias newspaper indicated that the Socialists were slightly ahead on voting intentions at 30.8 percent.

The centre-right Democratic Alliance group headed by Montenegro was on 25.8 percent, followed by the far-right Chega party on about 17 percent.

