Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Friday 15 July 2022
Advertisement

Pilot killed after firefighting plane crashes in Portugal

A heatwave has left much of southwestern Europe sweltering over the past week.

By AFP Friday 15 Jul 2022, 11:03 PM
30 minutes ago 2,119 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5818514
A National Republican Guard firefighter pulling a hose while putting out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal yesterday.
Image: AP/PA Images
A National Republican Guard firefighter pulling a hose while putting out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal yesterday.
A National Republican Guard firefighter pulling a hose while putting out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal yesterday.
Image: AP/PA Images

A PLANE THAT was battling forest fires in northern Portugal has crashed, killing its pilot, the country’s civil defence said.

No one else was on board the single-engine airtanker that plunged to its end near Vila Nova de Foz Coa as it was trying to put out flames in the Braganca region.

“It is with great dismay that I have learned of the death of the pilot flying the plane that crashed while putting out a fire,” Prime Minister Antonio Costa wrote on Twitter.

Firefighters have been battling blazes in Portugal, where temperatures hit a July record of 47 Celsius yesterday before dropping slightly today.

The civil defence late this evening said 900 firefighters were still battling around 10 fires across the country.

A heatwave has left much of southwestern Europe sweltering over the past week.

Yesterday, two people were killed after a firefighting helicopter carrying four crew members crashed into the sea off Greece.

Science shows that heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change. 

The impacts of climate change are already causing severe and widespread disruption around the world and the IPCC has said drastic action is needed to avoid mounting loss of life, biodiversity and infrastructure.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has also warned that global heating is virtually certain to pass 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, probably within a decade.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie