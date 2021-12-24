Post-mortems to take place on men who died in suspected murder-suicide

POST-MORTEM EXAMINATIONS on two men found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Donegal are set to take place today.

The bodies of the men, a father and son, were found in two separate locations at a home in the Windyhall area of Letterkenny yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí said one man, aged in his 80s, was discovered in the house while a second man, aged in his 50s, was discovered in a car in an adjacent shed at the property.

The men were well-known in the area and came from a highly respected family. The father had long retired from a semi-state company he had worked for all his life.

Officers said that the results of the post-mortem examinations will determine the course of the investigation.

It was also confirmed that no firearm was used during the incident.

Mayor of Letterkenny and Milford Municipal District councillor Jimmy Kavanagh said the community was in shock.

“It’s absolutely shocking news and an awful tragedy,” said the Fine Gael representative.

“This community is absolutely shocked to hear this and our heart goes out to those affected by this.

“It heightens the sadness of it that we’re in the season of Christmas and it’s just an awful tragedy.”

If you need to talk, contact: