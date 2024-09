A POWER OUTAGE at Dublin Airport has been resolved but passengers travelling from Terminal Two are being warned of potential delays persisting as they make their way through the airport this morning.

Passengers have reported experiencing long waits at bag check-in and security in the terminal. Queues were seen stretching outside of the terminal building into the car park area.

The airport suffered a loss of power in parts of Terminal Two due to an ESB power outage in north Co Dublin.

In a statement, the airport authority confirmed that the power issue has now been resolved.

Advertisement

“The nature of the outage caused an issue with the airport’s back-up generators, which resulted in some delays for passengers checking-in at T2,” it said, adding that “most flight operations continued as normal throughout the incident”.

It apologised to passengers who were inconvenienced by the issues.

“Dublin Airport’s teams worked to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and to ensure the return of power to T2,” it said.

“Following the resumption of power to T2, queues continue to ease but some delays are likely for the remainder of Sunday morning.

“As always, passengers seeking updates regarding specific flights should contact their airline directly.”