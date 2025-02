SOME 45,000 HOMES, farms, and businesses remain without power nine days on from Storm Éowyn, which caused widespread disruption across the country.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG), which met today, said that fewer 400 premises now remain without water, and significant progress has been made in restoring telecommunication services.

However, some areas in the west are not estimated to have their power restored until late Wednesday, which would mark almost two weeks without power.

In the areas with the largest number of faults, as ESB Networks make progress to repair the extensive damage, some customers may see their estimated restoration times change over the coming days, the emergency group said.

If you are in a position to visit www.PowerCheck.ie, estimated restoration times will continue to be updated, the ESB has said.

Generators are being provided by Poland and Denmark, which are being deployed to support Uisce Éireann and telecommunications operators to restore water, phone and broadband services.

Technicians from counterparts in Austria, Finland, France, Great Britain, Germany, Netherlands and Norway are on the ground in the worst impacted areas, supporting over 2,500 local ESB Networks crews and partner contactors.

If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are LIVE and extremely dangerous, the ESB has warned.

Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

The NECG will meet again tomorrow, and the relevant subgroups continue to progress work in their respective areas.