Power outages and floods as Storm Elsa hits Ireland

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE are without power this morning after stormy weather hit the country last night, with the west and south particularly badly hit.

A Status Orange wind warning for Galway and Mayo was issued by Met Éireann last night at 8pm to take effect at 9pm, with wind speeds projected to reach over 100 kilometres per hour before the storm struck yesterday evening.

This morning, people are without power in parts of Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Kildare and elsewhere.

Galway City Council said that staff had worked overnight to clear flooding, debris and fallen trees.

A number of roads in the county remain blocked by fallen trees.

Social media footage from Salthill captured cars being swamped with water as waves pounded the area during high tide.

Last night, the council had warned residents to “stay indoors” and not to leave the house unless absolutely necessary.

Some people criticised the authorities for not issuing a more prompt warning.

The storm, dubbed Storm Elsa by the Portuguese weather service, caused damage across the country.

The storm wasn’t given a name by Met Éireann, which partners with the UK Met Office and the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute to label storms.

A storm is named by a forecaster when orange or red level winds are expected to impact over a wide land area. However, orange or red level gusts can occur in exposed areas without the event being named.

All warnings have now been lifted, but it will remain rainy and wet in most parts of the country today.

With reporting from Hayley Halpin