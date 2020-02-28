Here are some of the winners of the Press Photographer of the Year awards

THE PRESS PHOTOGRAPHER of the Year awards were presented at a ceremony in Dublin this evening.

The awards were presented across nine categories; news, daily life & people, nature & the environment, politics, sports action, sports feature, portrait, art & entertainment and reportage, alongside a dedicated award for multimedia.

The top honour, Press Photographer of the Year, was picked up by Independent News and Media’s Mark Condren, who the judges said showed originality and a willingness “to look at things from a different perspective”.

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the awards: