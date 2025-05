FINE GAEL SENATOR Evanne Ní Chuilinn has called for primary schools to allow students the choice of wearing tracksuits to school.

The former sports presenter argued that replacing traditional school uniforms with tracksuits could encourage more physical activity among children during the school day.

“Sixty minutes of exercise a day is something we must work towards as a priority,” she said.

Advertisement

“It can only be achieved if children feel comfortable to be physically active”.

While many schools already accept tracksuits as part of the uniform, she noted that others “still insist on shirts, ties, pinafores and trousers”.

So today, we’re asking you: Should children have the option to wear tracksuits in primary school?