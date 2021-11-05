#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 5 November 2021
Advertisement

US judge sets January hearing for Prince Andrew sex assault case

Lawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew will plead for dismissal of the case.

By AFP Friday 5 Nov 2021, 7:03 AM
22 minutes ago 1,179 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5592722
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A NEW YORK judge has set a date of 4 January for a hearing in which lawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew will plead for dismissal of a case of sexual assault brought by a US woman.

“The Court will hear argument on defendant’s motion to dismiss the complaint on 4 January 2022, at 10am” wrote Judge Lewis Kaplan.

The Duke of York, 61, has been under increasing pressure since August when Virginia Giuffre, 38, filed a complaint in Manhattan federal court accusing Queen Elizabeth’s second son of sexual assault when she was a minor over 20 years ago.

Giuffre alleges that late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein lent her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates, including Andrew.

She says the prince assaulted her at Epstein’s home in New York, as well as on his private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Giuffre alleges that Andrew also sexually abused her at the London home of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, in what New York’s coroner ruled was a suicide.

Andrew denies the charges and has called for the complaint to be dismissed, saying it was “without merit” and that Giuffre was seeking to profit financially from the case.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A civil trial – if the prince’s request is rejected – should be held “between September and December next year,” Judge Kaplan said recently.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie