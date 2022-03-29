Prince Andrew in first public appearance since settling sex abuse civil suit

PRINCE ANDREW MADE his first public appearance today after settling his sexual assault civil case.

Andrew this morning accompanied his mother, the British Queen, to a memorial event for Prince Philip, who died last year.

Andrew travelled with his mother by car from Windsor Castle to Westminster Abbey.

The decision came despite Andrew paying millions out of court earlier this month to settle a civil sexual assault case.

The move will be seen as a major signal of support from the monarch to her second son.

Andrew, in his first public appearance since the settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre, escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey.

The monarch held onto Andrew’s elbow with her left hand as she moved slowly to her place, using a walking stick in her right hand.

The monarch’s state limousine had arrived at Poets’ Yard entrance with Andrew sat beside her after they travelled from Windsor together.

Andrew, who stepped down from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, had a front row seat, sitting next to his brother the Earl of Wessex and across the aisle from his other siblings.

Some 1,800 people packed the gothic church – in marked contrast to Philip’s funeral where only 30 were permitted to attend amid Covid restrictions, with the Queen sat alone, masked in mourning.

Today’s service is the Queen’s first major official engagement outside one of her homes for nearly six months, since she travelled to Cardiff to deliver a speech at the Welsh Senedd on October 14.